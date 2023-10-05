Play Button
Lotto: Two lucky winners to share €7.7 million jackpot

Lotto
Ayomide Akinshilo
The lotto draw held on Wednesday 4th of October has produced two lucky winners who will share €7.7 million.

The jackpot prize will be shared by the two winners who are yet to be named by  The National Lottery.

The two winners are expected to share €3,867,027 as a result of 15 straight rollovers since 9 August until last night’s draw.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 1, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16. The bonus number was 35.

In addition to the jackpot, an online player matched five numbers and the bonus to win a prize of €581,131.

The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place.

