Love is Blind producers sued over alleged sexual assault

Love is Blind producers are facing legal action as one of the contestants, Tran Dang, alleges she was sexually assaulted during filming of season 5 in 2022.

Despite not being featured in the final product, Dang is suing Delirium TV and Kinetic Content for the incident involving a fellow contestant Thomas Smith.

She alleges that Smith engaged in non-consensual sex, and that the producers did not take her account seriously.

"Delirium TV and Kinetic Content producers made attempts to mask plaintiff's sexual assault by characterizing it as a lack of attraction on part of the plaintiff. When plaintiff insisted an assault took place, defendants Delirium TV and Kinetic Content questioned whether the problem was really one of communication and swept aside her concerns," the lawsuit states.

Dang further alleges that she was falsely imprisoned, citing the restriction of her movements due to 24-hour surveillance.

According to Today, the contestant claims that while engaged to Smith in the pods, he exposed himself, engaged in unwanted sexual contact, and "incessantly groped" her. She says that the majority of the incidents were probably caught on camera due to the ongoing surveillance.

Seeking over $1 million in damages, Dang cites extreme emotional distress and suffering.

In a joint statement provided to People, the production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV firmly deny the allegations made by Ms. Dang, the participant in their reality show.

According to the statement, Dang allegedly did not inform the producers of any wrongdoing during her time on the show, and she continued her participation for weeks after the purported incident that her lawyers now reference.

The producers suggest a lack of awareness regarding any issues raised by Dang during her time on the show.

In a separate statement, the show's creator, Chris Coelen, expressed support for those reporting assault but stated he was unaware of Dang feeling unsafe.

Dang filed the lawsuit in August 2022, and mediation began in February. Delirium and Kinetic Content dispute Dang's assertions and think they are unfounded.

The lawsuit raises issues with how sexual assault claims are handled during reality TV production, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in such circumstances.

