Love Island All Stars line up confirmed

The Love Island All-Stars lineup has been revealed with legendary Islanders from the former series returning to the villa in the hopes of finding love (again).

The lineup was revealed on social media and includes fan favourites like Chris Taylor, Georgia Harrison, and Hannah Elizabeth.

The stars will hope to their their one true love and avoid being sent packing from the Island.

One couple will be hoping to be crowned winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

The show will begin broadcasting from January 15, 2024, with Maya Jama returning to present the series.

Check out the full line-up below:

Georgia Harrison

She appeared in the 2017 series and had a memorable stint. Her ex Stephen Bear shared a secret sex tape of the pair.

She's hoping to tick one final box in her dream life, and that's find her dream man! @georgiaharisonx's looking for real love behind those Villa doors 💫 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iLUnY5t5Xj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Toby Aromolaran

Toby and Chloe Burrows came in second in the 2021 summer series of the show.

The pair broke up at the end of 2022 and he is looking for love again.

He scored his first ever relationship in the Villa, and now @Toby_Aro's looking for someone to go into extra time with ⚽ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/apQhAMsm9m — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Kaz Kamwi

The 29-year-old was paired with Tyler Cruickshank in the 2021 summer series of the show.

They broke up just three months after leaving the villa.

When she was last on the Island, Kaz Kamwi found a bestie for life, but this time around she wants to find Mr. Right 😙 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bQdPY0Cy6Z — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Chris Taylor

The 33-year-old Dated his 2019 series co-star Maura Higgins. He had a cameo in the 2023 smash hit film Barbie.

He’s had kenough of being single, so Chris Taylor's on his way to the Villa to find his Barbie! 💗#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xqFb8b3uIW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Georgia Steele

This is the third appearance of this bombshell on the show. She appeared in the 2018 series and was involved with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

in 2023, she was part of the Love Island Games US, but was dumped alongside Toby Aromolaran.

Love Island’s most loyal babe is back and @georgia_steel's 100% committed to finding love in the Villa 😍#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PKXFE9Lymv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Anton Danyluk

Since leaving the show in 2019, he has had a successful career as a fitness coach and gym owner.

He was paired in the 2019 series with Belle Hassan but they called it quits weeks just after leaving the villa.

He fell in love with Craig David in series five, but it’s time to re-rewind as @Anton_Danyluk's looking to find love in a partner instead 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lmdciMXpj0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah got engaged on the Island in series one after she came runner-up with then boyfriend Jon Clarke.

The 33-year-old is back this time around to find her Mr. Right.

She got engaged on the Island in series one, but will wedding bells be on the cards for Hannah Elizabeth this time too? 🔔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1ES0LFC0cq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Jake Cornish

Appearing on the show back in 2021, Jake was romantically involved with Liberty Poole and were one of the hottest couples.

They ended things just before the end of the show with Poole unsure of the 26-year-old's intentions.

For @Jake_Cornish7, what happened in the Villa stayed in the Villa, but this time, he's hoping for a girlfriend to take home ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cG5MaoxuVP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Demi Jones

Demi was part of the show in 2020. The 25-year-old revealed in 2021 that was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

After leaving the winter Live Island show, she has gone on to become a full-time social media influencer.

Our series six redhead is back with a fire in her belly! @Demi_Jones1 is hoping to find a spark on the Island... Will old flames get reignited? 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DV2cE35hwr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Luis Morrison

Like Hannah Elizabeth, Luis appeared on the first series of Love Island.

He got involved with Cally Jane Beech and finished fourth. He welcomed a baby with Cally in 2017 but they later split.

Luis is back in the mansion looking for love in Love Island All Stars.

Love Island OG, @LuisMorrison39 is no stranger to finding love in the Villa, and now he's hoping to find a connection that lasts a lifetime 💙 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZD8akha9B9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

