Maccy D's launches an entertaining summer line up

Festival season is in full swing and to keep us all entertained, McDonald's have launched their own summer line up!

Their newest summer menu has just been released and available from today... and it looks SO tasty.

Now here's a line up! 😎



Our Summer Menu launches today. Which one are trying first?! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fQpTEQV0WO — McDonald's Ireland (@McDonaldsIRL) June 21, 2023

Not only is Maccy's giving us a selection of burgers, they're also giving options for those with a sweet tooth as they present us with a new Biscoff McFlurry and a Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.

We'll have one of each, please!

