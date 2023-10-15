Madonna launched her global Celebration Tour at O2 Arena in London last night, marking a triumphant return after overcoming a health setback earlier in the year.

The 65-year-old pop star had been hospitalised due to a serious bacterial infection shortly before the tour's scheduled debut in Canada this June. Despite the challenges, Madonna, in her first tour devoted to a full catalog of hits rather than a specific album, was determined to press on.

Expressing gratitude to fans for giving her strength during her illness, she stated: "How did I make it this far? Because of you." The singer humorously added: "But I will take a bit of credit, too."

Following a heartfelt speech, she embarked on a two-hour journey through her hits, donning a range of sexy, religious and futuristic costumes. Thousands of concertgoers embraced Madonna's diverse styles, spanning generations and replicating her iconic looks, including pearls with crucifixes, lace gloves, tulle skirts, and body-sculpting corsets.

During the performance, Madonna addressed the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, stating: "It breaks my heart to see children suffering, teenagers suffering, elderly people suffering, all of it is heartbreaking."

She emphasized: "Even though our hearts are broken, our spirits cannot be broken."

Reflecting on her health struggles earlier in the year, Madonna shared: "I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was, but the angels were protecting me", leading into a singalong of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive".

Notably, the ensemble of 24 performers did not include a live band. Stuart Price, tour's musical director, told the BBC: "The original recordings are our stars".

The stage crafted to mirror Manhattan neighborhoods and a wedding cake from Madonna's iconic 1984 MTV Video Music Awards performance of Like A Virgin spanned over 400 square meters.

A square-framed box, positioned 9 meters above the ground, gracefully transported the Queen of Pop across the venue throughout the show.

