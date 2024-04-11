Margot Robbie to produce movie based on Monopoly

Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap will produce a movie based on the classic board game Monopoly, Lionsgate and Hasbro have announced.

Hasbro Entertainment, a division of the American toy and multimedia company, will also produce it.

Production company LuckyChap most recently helped to produce Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, in which Robbie, 33, starred as the Mattel doll.

Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.

“They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

Zev Foreman, head of film for Hasbro Entertainment, said: “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

In December 2023 Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game when it bought Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne).

In a recent cover story for US publication Variety, Robbie spoke about the future of LuckyChap.

“We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has,” she said.

“I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

Reporting by Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

