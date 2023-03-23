Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'on a break'

We were on a break.

Not even celebrities can avoid relationship cliches. Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly "on a break" after attending couple's counselling.

The couple initially showed signs of relationship breakdown in February, when Megan deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram, posting a selfie with the caption "you can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath." The actress subsequently posted a statement to say there was no "third party interference" in her relationship after rumours surfaced MGK had cheated on her with his bandmate.

Now an insider has told US Weekly that the A-lister pair are "on a break" but still remain in touch. The source said that "their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."

Advertisement

The insider also said that the couple has "stalled wedding planning to work on their issues."

Just over a year ago, MGK(real name Colson Baker) asked Megan Fox to marry him, and the pair sealed their engagement by drinking one another's blood. "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK wrote on his Instagram. "I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood," Fox wrote on her account.

Megan Fox continues to remain silent on Instagram, having deleted every single post. MGK has not deleted photos of them but has not posted since January before the relationship crisis hit the headlines.