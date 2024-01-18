Irish stars Mescal, Murphy and Keoghan top BAFTA nominees list

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan have both been nominated for 'Leading Actor' awards, as the BAFTAs drops its list of 2024 nominees.

Murphy has been nominated for his starring role in Oppenheimer which is up for a whopping 13 awards, while Keoghan has secured a nod for his role in Saltburn.

Paul Mescal joins the list of Irish nominees, nabbing a Supporting Actor nomination for All of Us Strangers.

His fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott was not nominated for the Leading Actor award despite receiving Golden Globe and Independent Spirit award nominations.

And the Leading Actor nominees are… ⭐ BRADLEY COOPER Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers

BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn

CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer

TEO YOO Past Lives#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/91Il23rBVm — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Oppenheimer is the most nominated film while Barbie surprisingly was nominated for just five awards.

In total there's been:

13 nominations for Oppenheimer

11 nominations for Poor Things

Nine nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest

Seven nominations for Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro

Six nominations for All of Us Strangers

Five nominations for Barbie and Saltburn

You can see the full list of nominees HERE!

