Irish stars Mescal, Murphy and Keoghan top BAFTA nominees list

Irish stars Mescal, Murphy and Keoghan top BAFTA nominees list
Bafta trophy, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan have both been nominated for 'Leading Actor' awards, as the BAFTAs drops its list of 2024 nominees.

Murphy has been nominated for his starring role in Oppenheimer which is up for a whopping 13 awards, while Keoghan has secured a nod for his role in Saltburn.

Paul Mescal joins the list of Irish nominees, nabbing a Supporting Actor nomination for All of Us Strangers.

His fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott was not nominated for the Leading Actor award despite receiving Golden Globe and Independent Spirit award nominations.

Oppenheimer is the most nominated film while Barbie surprisingly was nominated for just five awards.

In total there's been:

  • 13 nominations for Oppenheimer
  • 11 nominations for Poor Things
  • Nine nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest
  • Seven nominations for Anatomy of a FallThe Holdovers and Maestro
  • Six nominations for All of Us Strangers
  • Five nominations for Barbie and Saltburn

You can see the full list of nominees HERE!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

