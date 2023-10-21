Mrs Brown's Boys cast tragedies off-screen

The long-running comedy series Mrs. Brown's Boys is returning to our screens in 2023, captivating a mix of devoted fans and polarizing viewers.

Behind the laughter, the show's tight-knit cast, composed of relatives and close friends, has faced personal tragedies and health challenges over the years.

The show's return to RTE has been confirmed for later in the year, with a spokesperson stating: "Yes, Mrs. Brown's Boys will be back on RTE. The date is to be confirmed, but it will be this autumn."

Advertisement

I’ll be on @RTELateLateShow tonight on RTE One at 9:30 taking about all things Mrs.Brown 🇮🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/8QKDuGZ9jk — Mrs. Brown's Boys (@MrsBrownsBoys) October 13, 2023

In conversation with RSVP Live, Brendan O'Carroll, renowned for his portrayal of matriarch Agnes Brown, reflected on his life, expressing contentment with his achievements.

Brendan shared about losing his father at a young age and his mother, Maureen O'Carroll, who was the inspiration for the character of Mrs. Brown. Despite the similarities, Agnes is not a direct impersonation of his mother.

Advertisement

He stated: "Loss is the hardest part of life and the most difficult thing to cope with... As a result, I am terrible at funerals and I avoid them if I can. Friends of mine know I won't turn up to them. I can't do funerals."

In 2020, the cast mourned the loss of Brendan and Eilish's sister, Fiona. Eilish told the Irish Mirror at the time: "Sadly my sister took very ill and passed away in Canada on March 3. I had been out there with her for Christmas but we didn't manage to get out until the day after she died."

Brendan O'Carroll faced a frightening health scare during the filming of a Christmas special in Scotland. Speaking on Tubridy's The Late Late Show in October 2017, Brendan revealed that he believed he was having a heart attack and thought he might not survive.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. I had this bug, and at about 2 am, I had to wake Jenny up. We were filming the Christmas special up in Glasgow," Brendan shared. Fortunately, it turned out not to be a heart attack, and he made a full recovery.

Rory Cowan

Advertisement

After years of playing a character bearing the same first name, Rory Cowan left the show in 2017, stating: "I got tired of it, I haven't been happy for the last two years working there. There was no row with Brendan, there was no dispute over money or anything, in fact quite the opposite, I got so well paid that it enabled me to be able to leave, I didn't need to stay."

His departure was amicable, but he no longer maintains contact with his former colleagues.

Damien McKiernan

Known for portraying Rory Brown, Damien McKiernan faced a challenging situation when his son, Theo, was diagnosed with a rare form of arthritis.

This particular form had never been previously recorded in Ireland or the UK, with only 60 cases documented worldwide.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.