Music icon P!NK returns to Dublin for outdoor gig in 2024

Due to unprecedented demand from her fans across the UK and Europe, music icon P!NK is set to make a rapturous return to Dinlin in 2024.

Announcing brand new dates on her spectacular Summer Carnival World Tour, which saw her play at sold-out shows across the summer, delighting over 1 million of her fans along the way.

Kicking off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on the June 11, 2024, she will then play a string of stadium shows in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bern, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Mönchengladbach, before bringing the jaw-dropping tour to a close in Stockholm on July 25, 2024.

Fans will undoubtedly rejoice as the megastar will return to seven cities she visited in 2019 (Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, Stockholm) and will also play her first ever show in Mönchengladbach, Germany and her first show in Leipzig in over 10 years. She’ll also be returning to Copenhagen and Bern for the first time since 2010.

P!NK has announced an Irish show for Aviva Stadium, Dublin on 20 June 2024. Tickets from €89.50 including booking fee go on sale on Thursday 30 November at 9AM. Subject to licence.

For a full list of tour dates, please see below. Tickets will go on sale starting November 24 (please see below for more details).

Joining P!NK on her Summer Carnival Tour in Dublin in 2024, will be special guests, Rag’n’Bone Man, GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

