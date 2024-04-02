Netflix releases new trailer for dark comedy Bodkin set in Ireland

Netflix has released a trailer as well as a release date for a new series B0dkin, which was filmed in West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin.

All seven episodes of the darkly comedic thriller will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 9th.

The show stars Dubliner Siobhán Cullen (Dove), Robyn Cara (Emmy), Chris Walley (Sean O’Shea), David Wilmot (Seamus), and Will Forte (Gilbert).

Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town.

But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.

As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves.

The series challenges the perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

Co-showrunner and Executive Producer Alex Metcalf loved filming Bodkin in Ireland “The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it is a wild and fabulous landscape.

"Union Hall really appealed to us as a location and so did its connection to the ocean.

"The fact that there's a working harbour there, and it's incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town.”

Dubliner Siobhan Cullen (Dove) agrees,

'It's been really brilliant shooting at home in Ireland, especially shooting in West Cork. It's, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful places in the world.'

You can watch the trailer for the new series below.

Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara star in Bodkin — a darkly comedic thriller about podcasters chasing down a true crime mystery in an idyllic but very secretive Irish town. Premiering 9 May. pic.twitter.com/pmqFoBxVIM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 2, 2024

By Kenneth Fox

