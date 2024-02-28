Play Button
New Irish gameshow on the hunt for contestants

New Irish gameshow on the hunt for contestants
Rachael Dunphy
An Irish production company is on the hunt for contestants for their new game show.

ShinAwiL, the production company behind Dancing With The Stars and Last Singer Standing, are looking for 'outgoing personalities' for a new show.

They're looking for a variety of people who have an eye for detail.

And, they're looking for one contestant from every county in Ireland.

The game show is a pilot being made for RTÉ and BBC Studios.

If selected, contestants would be needed for two days in March, at a recording studio in Dublin.

If you or someone you know would be interested, you can contact ShinAwiL here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

