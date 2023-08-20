NSYNC rumoured to reunite

NSYNC are rumoured to be reuniting.

Entertainment Tonight reports the boyband will be getting back together to record a new song for the 'Trolls Band Together' movie which will also see Justin Timberlake voice one of the main characters, Branch.

A source exclusively told Entertainment Tonight, "JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake."

The source added that the quintet will also reunite to release a new song for the movie.

Advertisement

The band last recorded new material in 2002, before beginning a hiatus, which ended with their break-up in 2007.

Universal, has not confirmed this news and is not commenting. However, the trailer for the newest installment of the franchise leaves a lot of hints. Take a look for yourself!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ40Z62tcXM

Trolls Band Together is set to hit cinemas on November 17th.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.