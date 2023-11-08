Play Button
Patrick Dempsey named sexiest man alive

Patrick Dempsey named sexiest man alive
Patrick Dempsey, © PA Archive/PA Images
Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The US actor, famed for his role as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, was unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he joked about his new title saying: “Never give up on a dream”.

“I’m just happy they made a decision and it was me this year, I’m very grateful,” 57-year-old Dempsey said.

The Bridget Jones’s Baby star said he had been “close a few times” having been on the front cover of People magazine the year George Clooney was chosen as Sexiest Man Alive and again with Matt Damon.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid,” he told People magazine on hearing his new appointment.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Dempsey will next star as Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi in the Michael Mann directed biopic Ferrari set for release in December, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

He said: “I’d been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, ‘I want to discuss being a part of this’…that taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”

It comes after his roles in hit Disney films Enchanted and the 2022 follow-up film Disenchanted with Amy Adams, James Marsden and Idina Menzel.

During his career, Dempsey has also starred in popular romantic comedies including Made Of Honor with Michelle Monaghan and Sweet Home Alabama opposite Reese Witherspoon.

By Ellie Iorizzo, LA Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

