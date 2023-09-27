Pink stops circumcision protest at her gig

Singer Pink was forced to address a circumcision protest at her concert in San Antonio on Monday night.

In a TikTok video shared shortly after the concert, Pink can be seen addressing a man holding up a phone that showed the statement: "circumcision cruel and harmful"

Responding to the man's message, Pink said: "Do you feel good about yourself? Are you alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? I'm gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that type of money. Get that s**t out of here."

Fans booed the man to show their support for Pink, and many tweeted their praise for how she handled the incident. "We were there last night in SA. She handled it so well," wrote one Twitter user. "He wanted a reaction and he never got it. WE LOVE PINK!"

Pink has previously been subject to criticism for her decision to circumcise her son. In response to hateful comments online, she removed a photo showing her son's penis. "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there," she stated on her Instagram. " Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision? Are you for real?"

The incident follows a slew of unusual incidents at Pink concerts; In June a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes on stage at the singer, while in August a fan went into labour at her show in Boston