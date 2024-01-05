Spice Girls to be celebrated with special anniversary stamp collection

With over 100 million records sold, Spice Girls is the top-selling girl group of all time.

The group rose to prominence at the end of the 1990s and its impact on global pop culture cannot be overstated.

To honour the group's 30th anniversary, the UK's Royal Mail will roll out a special stamp collection.

According to Rolling Stones, this is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

Advertisement

The Royal Mail has however dedicated stamps to six other music groups; the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, the Rolling Stones in 2022, and Iron Maiden in 2023.

Rolling Stones reports: 'The main set of 10 stamps features memorable images of group and individual live performances from 1997 to 2012, including the Spice Girls performing during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Geri Halliwell performing at the BRIT Awards in 1997, and Victoria Beckham performing during the Return of the Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden in 2008.'

You can preorder the stamps from today Friday, January 5 but they will be on sale from January 11.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.