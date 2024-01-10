Play Button
SAG Awards: Cillian Murphy nominated, Barry Keoghan misses out on actor of the year nominees list
Beat News
Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cillian Murphy who won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes is nominated again but Barry Keoghan misses out for his acclaimed role in Saltburn.

Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and The Colour Purple are some of the top films to be nominated for different awards.

Here are the nominees in full:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

By PA Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

