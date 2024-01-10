SAG Awards: Cillian Murphy nominated, Barry Keoghan misses out on actor of the year nominees list

Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cillian Murphy who won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes is nominated again but Barry Keoghan misses out for his acclaimed role in Saltburn.

Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and The Colour Purple are some of the top films to be nominated for different awards.

Here are the nominees in full:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

By PA Reporter

