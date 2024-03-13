Sharon Osbourne told to leave Celebrity Big Brother despite no public vote

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon and former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne have both been booted out of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Osbourne (71), who was referred to as “celebrity lodger”, was announced as leaving along with 51-year-old reality star Simon on Tuesday’s episode – despite not being up for public vote.

The guest housemate was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Fern Britton in her place during Monday’s episode.

Advertisement

The Sexy Slayers are Flying Without Wings 🪽 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/txcavEtNIL — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

Advertisement

Osbourne and Simon were booted out in the latest episode and the public voted to save Louis Walsh and Britton.

The audience was heard booing and chanting: “Get Louis out.”

During the course of the latest episode, Walsh made reference to him managing Jedward along with Britton’s age.

When asked what Jedward were like, he said: “They were vile… I done five million quid with them, I swear on my mother’s life.

Advertisement

“They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show.”

Following his remarks, the musicians, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, wrote on social media dismissing Walsh's comments in a series of posts.

Backstage at the CBB Academy #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cXvyvky8iO — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

They wrote: “Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

Jedward also accused them of trying to make them “sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with”.

They added: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

Walsh also made comments about Britton, when he was deciding on the two groups for a singing competition, similar to The X Factor.

“I don’t think she’s right,” he told Osbourne.

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, replied saying: “Right for what?”

He replied saying: “For the girl group… (because) she’s older.”

Osbourne told him to “shush” and they both ultimately chose the male contestants as the winners.

Elsewhere, Britton also talked about getting to know Gary Barlow during a tour of the musical Calendar Girls.

She said: “So we went out on tour with them, but he [Gary] had no personality, and he had to have particular water and particular tea bags and particular blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“[He] never touched any of it of course and disappeared … very disappointing. I’m sure he’s lovely but he was dull as dishwater.”

However, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu disagreed saying: “Gary Barlow? I think he’s great. I don’t know him but I’ve met him and he was lovely to me.”

Take That star Barlow wrote the music for Calendar Girls along with Tim Firth and Britton starred in the stage production.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.