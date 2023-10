It's been a busy week in the entertainment world, with the release of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story giving us the inside scoop on the battle of the Wags.

Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her intense fear when she recently required foetal surgery, and some Corkonians were left angered by a guest on the Graham Norton Show.

Test how much entertainment news you've soaked up over the past week with our quiz below...