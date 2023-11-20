Snoop Dogg is not giving up the smoke, he is going smokeless

After shocking the world by revealing he was giving up the 'smoke', legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has now reaffirmed that statement.

Although the Snoop Dogg is going smokeless, he is only doing that as he is is partnering with Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.

Snoop Dogg has not quit smoking marijuana but rather decided to use a smokeless fire pit.

Last Thursday, Snoop announced on social media: "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

"I'm giving up smoke," he added in the caption. But now we know what he meant by that statement.

In a new post on social media, Snoop can be seen promoting the smokeless fire pit.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper has long made mentions of marijuana in his music and has several businesses in the cannabis industry.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop said in a press release, USA Today reports

Under this partnership, the business mogul is the official "smokesman" for the brand and will be releasing a collaboration