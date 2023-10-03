Play Button
So fetch! Mean Girls musical is coming to London

So fetch! Mean Girls musical is coming to London
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 30: The movie "Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here from left, Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (as Gretchen Wieners) and Rachel McAdams (as Regina George). Initial theatrical release April 30, 2004. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
The musical based on the hit film Mean Girls will come to London in 2024, it has been announced.

The arrival in the West End will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 2004 film, starring Lindsay Lohan as outsider Cady Heron who has been raised in Africa and who arrives at an American high school where she must navigate the world of The Plastics – the girls who rule the school.

The film, written by 30 Rock star Tina Fey, starred Rachel McAdams as leader Regina George, while Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert played her acolytes Karen and Gretchen.

The musical show has already been a hit on Broadway, where it opened in 2018 and has since embarked on two national tours.

Mean Girls Day

The news of the West End opening was announced on October 3rd – known as Mean Girls Day in reference to a scene in the film in which Cady is asked what day it is by the boy she has a crush on.

Fans have latched onto the date for years and the stars of the film often celebrate the day by sharing throwback photos.

The show – written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw – will open at the Savoy Theatre in London in June 2024.

Fey said: “We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale on November 1 2023.

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

