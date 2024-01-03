Spraoi International Street Arts Festival returns to Waterford

The Spraoi International Street Arts Festival is set to return to Waterford for a three day event.

The official website of the festival has announced it will return August 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 2024.

The organizer describe Spraoi as 'Ireland’s premiere free summer street party.'

The festival will be held in Waterford City with performers and audiences from around the world welcomed to showcase their talents.

As with previous year, the organizers have promised the festival will be a 'feast of fun and creativity.'

Applications for our N. E. S. T. /4 Nations project are open. Deadline is Jan 10th 2024. All the info you'll need is on https://t.co/sfeJYxmLis https://t.co/rXAsFJrna9 — Waterford Spraoi (@waterfordspraoi) January 3, 2024

The festival attracts over 100,000 people each time it is held.

