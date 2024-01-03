Play Button
Spraoi International Street Arts Festival returns to Waterford

Ayomide Akinshilo
The Spraoi International Street Arts Festival is set to return to Waterford for a three day event.

The official website of the festival has announced it will return August 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 2024.

The organizer describe Spraoi as 'Ireland’s premiere free summer street party.'

The festival will be held in Waterford City with performers and audiences from around the world welcomed to showcase their talents.

As with previous year, the organizers have promised the festival will be a 'feast of fun and creativity.'

The festival attracts over 100,000 people each time it is held.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

