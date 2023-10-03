In a conversation with Vulture, Stevie Nicks sees no reason for Fleetwood Mac to continue.

While reflecting on the idea of another Fleetwood Mac tour after the passing of her close friend and bandmate Christine McVie, Nicks said: "There's no reason to," emphasizing: “You can’t replace her, you just can’t.”

The 75 year old singer told Vulture: “Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

According to Vulture, Nicks frames her bond with McVie using Taylor Swift's lyrics, particularly "You're On Your Own, Kid" and "you always have been", saying: “That was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band, we always were, we protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?”

Nicks recalled a previous attempt to tour without McVie in 2009, emphasizing the challenge of excluding her songs from the set list.

“She wrote all the really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs,” Edge of Seventeen singer said.

In an interview, Nicks referenced the 2019 Fleetwood Mac tour without Lindsey Buckingham, acknowledging that they successfully toured with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell after Buckingham's departure. - “We had a really great time and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility.”

The singer is currently in the midst of a solo tour, with dates scheduled for December through March of next year.

