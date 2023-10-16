Play Button
Take That to play three outdoor shows in Ireland next year

(left to right) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen from Take That performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023.
Take That has announced three outdoor live shows on the island of Ireland next year.

The boyband will play Musgrave Park in Cork on June 20th, Malahide Castle on June 21st, and the Belsonic festival in Belfast on June 22nd.

The trio – now comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – will then head to continental Europe to complete their 19-date summer tour. The group have also sold out two dates at 3Arena in Dublin for April.

The "This Life Under the Stars" tour will take place following the release of the album This Life in November, their first studio record since 2017.

Take That fans are able to register for a presale now via promoters MCD, with the first batch of tickets becoming available on Wednesday, October 18th.

The general sale will take place on Thursday, October 19th, via Ticketmaster.

Prices for the latest dates have yet to be announced, but tickets for the 3Arena gigs started at €78.25 plus booking fees.

