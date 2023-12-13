Play Button
The Beach Boys star dies after battle with thyroid cancer

The Beach Boys star dies after battle with thyroid cancer
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Beloved The Beach Boys musician Jeffrey Foskett has died at the age 67 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

A spokesperson for the Band's co-founder Brian Wilson confirmed the news to Rolling Stones.

Foskett is said to have died on Monday December 11.

Jeffrey Foskett was a singer-guitarist that spent decades as part of the the Beach Boys. He helped revive the band in the late 90s with his 'soaring falsetto and effortless ability to harmonize', the Rolling Stones reports.

“Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him,” Brian Wilson said in a statement released by the Rolling Stones. “Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Foskett was described as the Beach Boys' "vice principal" by its touring members.

