The Grinch sequel is finally coming - 23 years after

The Grinch sequel is finally coming - 23 years after
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Grinch 2 is coming!

Jim Carrey is set to star in the sequel of possibly the greatest movie of all time.

According to The Daily Mail,  via Now Giant Freaking Robot, Carrey will reprise his role in the movie sequel.

The actor, 61, originally starred in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas as the titular Grinch character in 2000.

The movie which was directed by Ron Howard  the Grinch - a bad-tempered, devious green-furred creature who despises Christmas and the Whos of Whoville.

Now Giant Freaking Robot reports: 'Jim Carrey is returning to Universal Pictures for The Grinch 2, once again playing Dr. Seuss's most famous and ill-tempered creation.'

Plot details have yet to be revealed neither has the cast or production crew.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

