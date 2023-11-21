Play Button
Tom Odell announces Trinity College gig

Tom Odell announces Trinity College gig
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Tom Odell performs on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury is the largest greenfield festival in the world, and is attended by around 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Singer-songwriter Tom Odell has announced a summer gig at Trinity College Dublin.

This will be his Irish headline, as part of the Trinity Summer Series on July 1st, 2024.

Tickets, priced at €59.90 including booking fee, go on sale this Friday, November 24th, at 9 am.

This newly announced show will follow Odell's tour in the Spring. He will play venues across the UK and Europe.

Odell has already sold out multiple shows, including two shows at London’s Roundhouse, and will play to over 100,000 fans. He recently added another show in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and upgraded three venues. Tickets are on sale now.

Odell is best known for hits including Another Love, Can't Pretend and Heal.

By James Cox

