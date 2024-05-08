Travis Kelce to take on first major acting role in Ryan Murphy show

Travis Kelce has said he is “stepping into new territory” by taking on his first major acting role.

The NFL star, who has found global fame as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, will star in the upcoming series by super-producer Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie.

He will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance and British star Lesley Manville in the new horror drama, which is due to be released in the US this autumn.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions)

Advertisement

Nash-Betts shared a video on Instagram in which she says: “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie…”

Kelce then appears in the frame and says: “Stepping into new territory with Niecy.”

She captioned the video: “This is what happens when winners link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for another Murphy series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Kelce won a third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Kelce has continued making a foray into Hollywood since embarking on his high-profile relationship with Swift.

He hosted the US sketch show Saturday Night Live in March 2023, which was a test of his comedy acting chops, and he previously experimented with reality TV with his dating series Catching Kelce in 2016.

He was also recently announced as the host of the quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Murphy is best known as the creative powerhouse behind shows such as American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck and Dahmer.

He has become well known for casting high profile stars who are not actors in his shows, giving parts in American Horror Story to singers Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, model Naomi Campbell and to reality star Kim Kardashian.

By Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.