Two gigs announced for Wexford’s Park Live Festival in summer 2024

The Tumbling Paddies and the The Coronas are the first two acts to be announced for the Park Live Festival in summer 2024.

The festival will be held in at Wexford's Min Ryan Park in June 2024 and it is expected to be a festival of thrills and fun.

The Tumbling Paddies will rock the stage on June 15, while The Coronas will grab the mic on June 14, the Irish Independent reports.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale on the Park Live event website.

The Irish Independent reports that both shows are over 18s only.

Tickets to rock with the The Tumbling Paddies starts at €35 each and tickets for the The Coronas are priced at €48 each.

