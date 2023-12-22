Play Button
US actor Charlie Sheen assaulted in LA – authorities

US actor Charlie Sheen assaulted in LA – authorities
Charlie Sheen, © PA Archive/PA Images
A woman has been arrested after Two And A Half Men star Charlie Sheen was assaulted in Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff’s Department has said.

The attack happened on Wednesday at about 1pm, after the US authorities were called to reports of battery and a disturbance.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” it was confirmed.

Graham Norton Show – London
Charlie Sheen (Ian West/PA)
Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary.

The US authorities said Ms Schrock will appear in court in Los Angeles on Friday.

A representative for Sheen has been contacted for comment.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

