Welcome To Wrexham season two to arrive on Disney+ later this year

A second season of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s documentary series Welcome To Wrexham will be coming to Disney+ later this year, it has been announced.

The series documents the progress of Welsh side Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars almost three years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

The arrival of season two was announced by Disney on Thursday, with the US corporation promising that it would be “wild”.

The announcement comes less than a week after Wrexham claimed the National League title, meaning they will return to the Football League following their relegation in 2008.

Reynolds and McElhenney were on hand to witness the victory, along with fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, who was later spotted singing and chanting with punters in a local pub.

Their takeover of the club in September 2020 was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, though they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

They have made multiple donations to the club and community, including over £1,000 for youth football club kits and £10,000 to support a Wrexham player following the death of his baby.

Reynolds also sent a personal message to a young fan who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

Deadpool star Reynolds has said it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football, after watching his team succeed.

Speaking to BT Sport earlier this month, following a win over Notts County, the actor said the drama of the British game was “unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie”.

In the closing moments of the first series, the actor channelled his foul-mouthed Marvel super-antihero.

“I’m really protective of Wrexham now,” he said.

“When somebody asks the question ‘why Wrexham?’ the veins in my neck start to pop out a little bit.”

Welcome To Wrexham series two is due to arrive later this year.

Written by Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

