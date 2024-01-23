Wexford yoga influencer joins cast of BBC's The Apprentice

Wexford woman and yoga teacher, Maura Rath, is among 18 candidates to take part in the latest series of BBC's The Apprentice.

The entrepreneur is best known by her Instagram name Yoga with Maura and is the owner of her own yoga teaching company online.

It's been confirmed that she is one of this year's contenders in the hit show The Apprentice

Maura, who is currently based in Dublin, will battle it out for investment and mentorship in this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The iconic show is known for it's intense board room moments in what's described as one of the toughest job interviews that takes place over the course of the programme.

The candidates are divided into teams each week to complete marketing and branding tasks in a bid to win a life-changing amount of money.

Maura Rath takes to our screens next week and will be vying for an investment of £250,000 along with mentorship from Lord Alan Sugar.

Speaking to BBC ahead of the show starting next week, Maura explained why she thinks she deserves the investment.

"I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams."

Sharing the news this morning on her Instagram, the Wexford native said she's excited to join

"Finally the hardest kept secret is out! I am a candidate on this years Apprentice, yes me yogi Maura.

"The business side of yoga has always fascinated me. I have big plans to make Yoga with Maura a household name, which is why I’m going for investment from Lord Sugar.

"This has been my hardest business journey to date, testing me emotionally and physically. It’s been an absolute rollercoaster and I can’t believe on February 1st episode 1 will be out!

"As my yogis know my daily practice is everything to me, and the when that was taken from me (I couldn’t practice while in there ) it really took its toll.

"I can’t wait to share this journey with you all. That’s if I don’t get fired after task 1!".

You can catch Maura Rath and the other 17 hopeful candidates from Thursday 1st February on BBC1.

