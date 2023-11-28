Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Explained

Flight attendant provides life saving travelling tip

Flight attendant provides life saving travelling tip
Photo by Pixabay:
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A member of a cabin crew is giving out free tips to those travelling alone.

Esther Sturrus, who works for Dutch airline KLM shares on TikTok how to avoid getting targeted by thieves or intruders when lodging on a hotel.

The flight attendant's job comes with frequent travels and hotel stays and her advise is proving invaluable if the comments are anything to go by.

According to Esther, when you get into your hotel room, you should always throwing a water bottle under the bed.

Advertisement

The reason for this simple, this lets you ‘check that no one is under the bed without looking’, easing your mind if you’re wary.

@esthersturrus Check out with me ✈️👋🏼🫶🏼. #checkout #hotel #hotelroom #hotelhacks #myklmmoment #klm #klmcrew #crewklm #klmairlines #klmroyaldutchairlines #flightattendant #stewardess #workingmode #cabincrew #cabincrewlife #cabincrewgirls #flightattendantlife #aviationlife #aviation #uniform #royalbue #trend #viral #viralvideo #fyp ♬ I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

She says tourists can be targeted by thieves or intruders, with some travellers choosing to be vigilant in certain countries or in rooms on lower floors.

She advises rolling the bottle under the bed, adding in her video that it ‘has to come out on the other side’. If it doesn’t, you may want to exercise caution.

Advertisement

However, an obstruction doesn’t necessarily mean there’s someone hiding underneath your bed. as there could be extra sheets stored of the legs of the bed obstructing.

Or you didn’t throw the bottle hard enough to get it right across to the other side.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Funeral of Ben Dunne to take place today in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Teenager in hospital and four others injured after Co Tipperary crash

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Robert De Niro claims awards speech censored to remove political comments

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Explained
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement