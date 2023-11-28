Flight attendant provides life saving travelling tip

A member of a cabin crew is giving out free tips to those travelling alone.

Esther Sturrus, who works for Dutch airline KLM shares on TikTok how to avoid getting targeted by thieves or intruders when lodging on a hotel.

The flight attendant's job comes with frequent travels and hotel stays and her advise is proving invaluable if the comments are anything to go by.

According to Esther, when you get into your hotel room, you should always throwing a water bottle under the bed.

The reason for this simple, this lets you ‘check that no one is under the bed without looking’, easing your mind if you’re wary.

She says tourists can be targeted by thieves or intruders, with some travellers choosing to be vigilant in certain countries or in rooms on lower floors.

She advises rolling the bottle under the bed, adding in her video that it ‘has to come out on the other side’. If it doesn’t, you may want to exercise caution.

However, an obstruction doesn’t necessarily mean there’s someone hiding underneath your bed. as there could be extra sheets stored of the legs of the bed obstructing.

Or you didn’t throw the bottle hard enough to get it right across to the other side.

