Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Nearly 60% of people want general election now, poll finds

Nearly 60% of people want general election now, poll finds
Simon Harris, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The majority of Irish people believe now is the right time for a general election, according to the findings of a new poll.

A poll was carried out by Amárach Research, on behalf of Newstalk, earlier this week, in the wake of Simon Harris' appointment as Taoiseach.

Some 58 per cent of the Irish public think now is the right time to have a general election, instead of the Government running its full term. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of under 35s want to go to the polls now.

Only 40 per cent of over 55s want an election now, the poll found. For those aged between 35-44, 67 per cent wanted a general election, while 59 per cent of those between 45 and 54 would like to see an imminent election.

Advertisement

In terms of geographical breakdown, 60 per cent of people in Leinster want an election now, with 57 per cent of people in Munster agreeing and 52 per cent of people in Connacht/Ulster.

The poll included 1,000 respondents and was carried out on Tuesday to coincide with Mr Harris being elected Taoiseach.

The results will be music to the ears of Sinn Féin, with the opposition party leading calls for a general election since Leo Varadkar announced his resignation.

The Taoiseach and fellow Coalition leaders, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have insisted the Government will serve its full term. That would mean a March general election.

Advertisement

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Tipperary U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

 By Jayde Maher
Kilkenny News 3

Fundraiser launched to bring Kilkenny man who died in New Zealand home

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement