Nearly 60% of people want general election now, poll finds

The majority of Irish people believe now is the right time for a general election, according to the findings of a new poll.

A poll was carried out by Amárach Research, on behalf of Newstalk, earlier this week, in the wake of Simon Harris' appointment as Taoiseach.

Some 58 per cent of the Irish public think now is the right time to have a general election, instead of the Government running its full term. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of under 35s want to go to the polls now.

Only 40 per cent of over 55s want an election now, the poll found. For those aged between 35-44, 67 per cent wanted a general election, while 59 per cent of those between 45 and 54 would like to see an imminent election.

In terms of geographical breakdown, 60 per cent of people in Leinster want an election now, with 57 per cent of people in Munster agreeing and 52 per cent of people in Connacht/Ulster.

The poll included 1,000 respondents and was carried out on Tuesday to coincide with Mr Harris being elected Taoiseach.

The results will be music to the ears of Sinn Féin, with the opposition party leading calls for a general election since Leo Varadkar announced his resignation.

The Taoiseach and fellow Coalition leaders, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have insisted the Government will serve its full term. That would mean a March general election.

