Taoiseach makes first international trip to Brussels

Simon Harris makes his first international trip as Taoiseach today when he will travel to Brussels.

He is travelling there to meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The Taoiseach will then move on to Poland where he will attend a summit organised by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, at which he's expected to again call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It comes as Simon Harris emphasised his commitment to Anglo-Irish relations and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, after calls to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Advertisement

Mr Harris and Mr Sunak discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, the resumption of powersharing in Northern Ireland, developments since Brexit and the recent North-South Ministerial Council.

Mr Harris said that “the British-Irish relationship is of huge importance” and he would continue to develop it.

Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, saying how important he views his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.

Wednesday marks the 26th anniversary since the historic peace deal was signed.

Advertisement

“With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead,” a statement said.

Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Mr Zelenskiy, and said he is “fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Advertisement

Good discussion this afternoon with the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. As Taoiseach, I am fully committed to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/Qli9rdXLiz — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 10, 2024

Reporting by Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.