Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Explained

Men's month for sexual abstinence takes the internet by storm

Men's month for sexual abstinence takes the internet by storm
Woman rejected by husband. Pic: Zikoko.com
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

November is a special month for men; the Movember movement encourages men to keep a beard for to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Issues like such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide are raised during the month.

However, there is another movement which might be just as intriguing; No Nut November.

The movement which started on the internet and social media since 2011 encourages men to abstain from sex.

Advertisement

Basically, men are encouraged not to 'nut' or have an ejaculation.

The movement encourages men to avoid ejaculation either through sex or masturbation.

It is believed that this will help with improving men's mental health and clarity, gastrointestinal problems, increase self-confidence, boost sperm count, increase testosterone levels, and perform better athletically.

However, this might now be correct. A board-certified urologist with expertise in sexual dysfunction has suggested that abstaining from sex for a month does not necessarily have health benefits.

Advertisement

Dr Fenwa Milhouse told DailyMail.com: ‘My first honest impression of No Nut November was, clearly a urologist didn't think of it think of that.

‘As we know it now, there isn't really any solid scientific evidence that it's beneficial to purposefully withhold ejaculation, particularly for that length of time.

'And in fact, there is more evidence for ejaculating and its potential benefits than the anecdotal, which is basically what all we have, reports of improved well-being.’

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Tipperary Gardaí investigating two house burglaries in the same area

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Man who torched Garda car outside station 'wanted to be arrested'

 By Beat News
News 3

Man (20) sues over alleged severe injuries sustained in fatal Co Carlow crash

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Explained
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement