Former Christian Brother convicted for indecent assault of boys at Kilkenny school

A former Christian Brother has been convicted of indecently assaulting five boys almost 50 years ago at a Kilkenny school.

The 88-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in relation to over 30 charges of indecently assaulting six boys at a school in Co Kilkenny on dates between August 1975 and June 1976.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

After deliberating for approximately five hours, the jury unanimously found the man guilty of 28 counts in relation to four of the complainants. Jurors also found the man guilty, by a majority verdict, of two counts in relation to a fifth complainant and returned a verdict of not guilty on one count relating to the sixth complainant.

Advertisement

Judge Elma Sheahan thanked the jury for its service.

She remanded the man on continuing bail for a sentencing hearing on June 30th. She also ordered the preparation of victim impact statements and medical reports in relation to the defendant.

In his opening address, Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting, said these incidents are alleged to have occurred over the course of an academic year when the defendant, then a Christian Brother, was a teacher at a primary school in Co Kilkenny.

Mr McGrath said it was the State's case that there was inappropriate contact between the accused man and the boys, which included inappropriate touching and fondling. Counsel told jurors they would hear evidence that the complainants, now men aged in their 50s, were pupils at the school where the man was a teacher.

Advertisement

By Eimear Dodd

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline, or visit Rape Crisis Help