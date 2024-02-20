Play Button
Funeral arrangements announced for Kilkenny road traffic victim

Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The funeral arrangements for a young man killed in a road traffic collision in Kilkenny have been announced.

Josh Dineen passed away on Saturday morning following a tragic car accident, just 20 years old.

His funeral mass will take place on Thursday (Feb 22nd) at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown at 3 pm.

Josh Dineen, from South Kilkenny, died following an incident on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny, in the early hours of Saturday, February 17th.

Burial will follow afterward in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his heartbroken parents Stephen and Lorraine, brothers Kyle and Jody, and his extended family and friends.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 3:25 am.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are urged to provide it to Gardaí.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

