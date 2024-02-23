Funeral of Kilkenny student who died in Limerick crash announced

The funeral arrangements for Cillian Kirwan-Molloy, the young Ag student from Kilkenny who died in a car accident in Limerick on Tuesday, have been announced.

The 19-year-old was studying an agricultural mechanics course run jointly by the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry.

Cillian will be reposing at his home in Templeorum, Piltown, County Kilkenny on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.

He will be arriving at the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday the 26th of February for private Cremation.

Cillian sadly lost his life in a collision, alongside his classmate Darragh Dullea, (20), from Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Two other students were injured in the incident.

He was predeceased by his grandparents and is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Sinead and sister Aíne, grandfather Seamus, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Full details of his funeral arrangements are available here.

