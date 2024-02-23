Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Funeral of Kilkenny student who died in Limerick crash announced

Funeral of Kilkenny student who died in Limerick crash announced
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The funeral arrangements for Cillian Kirwan-Molloy, the young Ag student from Kilkenny who died in a car accident in Limerick on Tuesday, have been announced.

The 19-year-old was studying an agricultural mechanics course run jointly by the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry.

Cillian will be reposing at his home in Templeorum, Piltown, County Kilkenny on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.

He will be arriving at the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday the 26th of February for private Cremation.

Advertisement

Cillian sadly lost his life in a collision, alongside his classmate Darragh Dullea, (20), from Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Two other students were injured in the incident.

He was predeceased by his grandparents and is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Sinead and sister Aíne, grandfather Seamus, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Full details of his funeral arrangements are available here.

Advertisement

The latest news is available on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

GAA bids for hurling, camogie and football to become Olympic sports

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns as RTÉ chairwoman

 By Beat News
News 3

Court permits Irish dancing teacher to act as examiner at Boston event

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement