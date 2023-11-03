Play Button
HSE to take interim charge of Kilkenny nursing home

Rachael Dunphy
The HSE is to take interim charge of a private nursing home in County Kilkenny.

HIQA (the Health Information and Quality Authority) cancelled the registration held by Aperee Living as a provider for the company's nursing home in Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Because of this, the HSE will take interim charge of the nursing home from midnight tonight and are currently on-site at the facility in Callan.

In a statement, the HSE said they wish to assure everyone that its focus at this time is ensuring the welfare of the 46 residents at the private nursing home.

The statement continued:

We acknowledge that it is a difficult time for the residents and their families. With the Christmas and New Year period due, residents will continue living at their home in Callan, and there is no plan to wind down the facility at this time.

The HSE thanked everyone, including the staff at Aperee Living in Callan, for their co-operation, during what they called a 'difficult time'.

