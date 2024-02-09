Play Button
Kilkenny News

Kilkenny driver five times over limit crashes car in Garda chase

Photo Credit: An Garda Síochána
Aoife Kearns
A disqualified driver five times over the limit has been arrested by Gardaí in Kilkenny.

The individual refused to stop for the Roads Policing Unit which led to a Garda pursuit.

The driver went on to crash the vehicle while trying to avoid being caught by authorities.

A subsequent breath test found he was five times over the limit in total.

Gardaí shared images of the smashed-up blue Skoda last night, which they also noted was uninsured.

Photo: An Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

The driver has been arrested and faces multiple charges according to Gardaí.

They're urging people to never drink and drive.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

