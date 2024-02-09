Kilkenny driver five times over limit crashes car in Garda chase

A disqualified driver five times over the limit has been arrested by Gardaí in Kilkenny.

The individual refused to stop for the Roads Policing Unit which led to a Garda pursuit.

The driver went on to crash the vehicle while trying to avoid being caught by authorities.

A subsequent breath test found he was five times over the limit in total.

Gardaí shared images of the smashed-up blue Skoda last night, which they also noted was uninsured.

The driver has been arrested and faces multiple charges according to Gardaí.

They're urging people to never drink and drive.

