Gardaí seek help in finding missing Kilkenny man

Jayde Maher
Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a 30-year-old man missing from Kilkenny.

Edward Prendergast was last seen in the Jamespark area of the city at around ten-to-one this morning.

He's described as being 5 foot 11, of slim build, with brown hair and grey-blue eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a light blue top and light blue tracksuit bottoms, and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Edward is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
