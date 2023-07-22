Play Button
Play Button
Kilkenny News

Kilkenny hurler to marry fiancée one day before All Ireland

Kilkenny hurler to marry fiancée one day before All Ireland
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

One of Kilkenny's All Ireland squad for tomorrow's All Ireland final will be having a hectic weekend!

According to reports by The Mirror, Cillian Buckley will marry his fiancée Niamh in County Laois later today.

The wedding comes just a day before Buckley and his team face Limerick for a second year in a row at Croke Park tomorrow, for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Last year's All Ireland final was played a week earlier, with the Cats facing their rivals on July 17th.

Advertisement

Reports from The Mirror say the Dicksboro club man believed the final would be fixed for the same weekend as last year.

The squads were named yesterday for both Limerick and Kilkenny, with all eyes on Derek Lyng's Cats after their loss to Limerick 1-31 to 2-26 last year.

The game throws in at 3.30 pm on Sunday, with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 2.30 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Malaysian festival cancelled over Matty Healy’s ‘controversial remarks’ at gig

 By Syndicated Content
News 2

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Mayo

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

McDonald’s to investigate allegations Irish worker was taunted over rape

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement