Kilkenny hurler to marry fiancée one day before All Ireland

One of Kilkenny's All Ireland squad for tomorrow's All Ireland final will be having a hectic weekend!

According to reports by The Mirror, Cillian Buckley will marry his fiancée Niamh in County Laois later today.

The wedding comes just a day before Buckley and his team face Limerick for a second year in a row at Croke Park tomorrow, for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Last year's All Ireland final was played a week earlier, with the Cats facing their rivals on July 17th.

Advertisement

Reports from The Mirror say the Dicksboro club man believed the final would be fixed for the same weekend as last year.

The squads were named yesterday for both Limerick and Kilkenny, with all eyes on Derek Lyng's Cats after their loss to Limerick 1-31 to 2-26 last year.

The game throws in at 3.30 pm on Sunday, with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 2.30 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.