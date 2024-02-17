Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Road closed following serious Kilkenny crash

Road closed following serious Kilkenny crash
Garda car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A section of the N10 Waterford Road in Kilkenny city is closed this morning following a serious road traffic collision.

Access is blocked from Springhill (Kilkenny Retail Park Roundabout) to the Outrath/Kells Road junction side of Foulkstown cemetery.

Diversions are in place, and people can access the city from Kilkenny Rugby Club from Grovine/Danesfort side.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have described the incident as ‘serious’.

Advertisement

More information to follow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Girl who died in Tipperary crash named locally

 By Jayde Maher
Carlow News 2

Man arrested following Carlow crash last night

 By Jayde Maher
Waterford News 3

Waterford couple's bid to get their dog to France for life-saving surgery

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement