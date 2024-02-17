Road closed following serious Kilkenny crash

A section of the N10 Waterford Road in Kilkenny city is closed this morning following a serious road traffic collision.

Access is blocked from Springhill (Kilkenny Retail Park Roundabout) to the Outrath/Kells Road junction side of Foulkstown cemetery.

Diversions are in place, and people can access the city from Kilkenny Rugby Club from Grovine/Danesfort side.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have described the incident as ‘serious’.

More information to follow.

