Road closed following serious Kilkenny crash

A section of the N10 Waterford Road in Kilkenny city is closed this morning following a serious road traffic collision.
Access is blocked from Springhill (Kilkenny Retail Park Roundabout) to the Outrath/Kells Road junction side of Foulkstown cemetery.
Diversions are in place, and people can access the city from Kilkenny Rugby Club from Grovine/Danesfort side.
Gardaí in Kilkenny have described the incident as ‘serious’.
More information to follow.
