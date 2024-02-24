South East Silverware! Loreto of Kilkenny Secure All Ireland Camogie Title

It was a day of mixed emotions across the southeast counties with both defeat and victory tasted on the biggest stage.

In the Senior A Camogie Final, Loreto of Kilkenny had to come through a stiff test from the Ursuline Secondary School in Tipperary.

Loreto looked to be well on their way by the time halftime arrived.

The Kilkenny outfit had hurled brilliantly and led by 1-8 to 4 points at halftime.

Ursuline were not going to cave and to their credit, they roared back into the game in the second half.

The dangerous Ava Bevans grabbed two goals for the Tipperary side to haul them back into contention.

Indeed, following her second green flag strike the margin was down to just a point.

Loreto steadied themselves again and knocked over a few lovely points to settle the nerves.

Ciara Dunne had the decisive say when she rattled the ball into the Ursuline net to extend the lead to seven points.

As the game drew to a close, Rachel Dowling fired over the final point to see Loreto home on a scoreline of 2-14 to 2-6.

Elsewhere Our Lady of Lourdes, New Ross could not fight their way back into their Senior D Final.

They trailed by 1-12 to 0-3 points at halftime and gave it their all in the second half.

Alas, it wasn't to be and Our Lady's Templemore ran out winners by 1-14 to 0-9 points in the end.

Senior B decider

In the Senior B decider, St. Mary's of New Ross took on St. Raphael's Loughrea of Galway.

The opening quarter was intense with goals galore and after 17 minutes it was 2-2 to 1-3 to St. Raphael's.

The rest of the half calmed on the scoreboard and just the minimum stood between the sides at halftime.

The Galway side were in front, 2-3 to 1-5, in a fierce battle.

The second half followed the pattern of the first as the sides could not be separated.

Going into the final quarter, St. Mary's went a point ahead.

This meant the Wexford side led the game for the first time since the third minute.

The reply from St. Raphael's was almost instant as they broke away upfield.

The attack resulted in another goal and the lead swung back to the Westerners, 3-4 to 1-8.

With just five minutes on the clock, St. Mary's had brought it back to a one-point game.

With the game in the melting pot, St. Raphael's battled their way to a three-point lead.

St. Mary's pushed hard but couldn't find the crucial goal and the Galway side took the crown.

3-6 to 1-9 was the final score.

