Two men to appear in Carlow court with fraud offences

Two men to appear in Carlow court with fraud offences
Photo: Collins
Two men will appear before the court on Wednesday morning after being charged with fraud offences.

Gardaí said they arrested the men as part of an ongoing investigation into incidents of fraud at a number of retail premises, primarily in the east of the country, across the last three weeks.

The two men, aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested in Ennis Co Clare and conveyed to a Garda Station in Kilkenny where they were detained Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Carlow District Court on Wednesday morning.

By Kenneth Fox

