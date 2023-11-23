Two South East towns among luckiest places in Ireland

Castlecomer in Co.Kilkenny has been named one of the luckiest places in Ireland, along with Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

Skerries in Dublin and Enniskerry in Wicklow also made the list.

Lottoland research also found people born on the 8th of July are the most fortunate in Ireland with Greg and Katie being the luckiest names when it comes to lottery wins.

The full list of luckiest places in Ireland are:

1. Skerries

2. Castlecomer 3. Enniskerry 4. Rathfarnham 5. Dunshaughlin 6. Portlaoise 7. Lifford 8. Charleville 9. Carrick on Suir

10. Killorglin Further data released by Lottoland reveals that most of their winners played the lottery on a Thursday and the luckiest month overall over the past 12 months saw October have the most winners with the 27th of any month being the winningmost date.

