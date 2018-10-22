Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Dermot Kennedy and his new single ‘Power Over Me’.

With his fanbase growing daily, his previous tracks have already stacked up over 300 million worldwide streams. Critical acclaim is growing too with Zane Lowe from Beats One declaring “Big, beautiful and bold, Dermot’s track ‘Moments Passed’ is a lesson in song writing” and TMRW commenting Dermot’s performance is “delivered with a burning fire from the soul”.

Discussing his new track Dermot says, “The whole song started with just that one idea, that sole lyric of ‘you’ve got that power over me’. The idea of being totally bewitched by somebody, to be totally under their spell, in a really good way. Just totally enamoured.”

Coming off the back of performances on NPR’s acclaimed Tiny Desk series and Colors Berlin, Dermot is currently on his 42-date headline World Tour. With over 75,000 tickets sold worldwide this year, his new tracks and ever larger dates are making Dermot one of the hottest new artists globally. Following a show-stopping performance at Electric Picnic last month, Dermot returns to Dublin next week for two sold out shows in Dublin’s Vicar Street on Monday October 22nd and Tuesday, October 23rd.

