16-year-old boy dies after falling from tractor in Galway

Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A 16-year-old boy has died after falling from a tractor in County Galway last week.

It happened in Sylane, west of Tuam on the evening of Wednesday, August 30th.

The teenager was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious injuries, but he died in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who may have video footage to come forward.

It brings the number of people killed on the roads so far this year to 129.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

