Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

17-year-old missing from New Ross

17-year-old missing from New Ross
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Anne Connors, who has been reported missing from New Ross, in county Wexford.

The teenage girl was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) February 21st.

Anne is described as approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anne's whereabouts, please contact Waterford Garda Station at 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Kilkenny woman plans Taylor Swift themed divorce party

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Irish farmer to contest charge of 'cow dung' assault on Minister

 By Beat News
News 3

Martin and Doherty clash in Dáil over housing

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement