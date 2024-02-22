17-year-old missing from New Ross

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Anne Connors, who has been reported missing from New Ross, in county Wexford.

The teenage girl was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) February 21st.

Anne is described as approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anne's whereabouts, please contact Waterford Garda Station at 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

